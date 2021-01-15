Cardiff City vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

EFL Championship leaders Norwich City travel to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday as they look to continue their push for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The Canaries currently hold a four-point lead at the top of the Championship, with half the season accounted for.

In a volatile league like the Championship, Norwich will know that being top at the halfway stage guarantees nothing.

Coincidendally, they had the same number of points at the halfway stage of the season in 2018-19, when they won promotion as champions.

In their last game in the Championship, Norwich beat Barnsley 1-0 thanks to a goal from Emi Buendia.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, are going through a slump of sorts. They have lost five of their last six games in all competitions, including an FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

They are currently 15th in the Championship, with 29 points from their 22 games so far.

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

Norwich have won 32 of their 57 previous clashes against Cardiff City, while losing only 16. Nine games between these two sides have ended in draws.

🔙 We came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at the Cardiff City Stadium in 2014! Fond memories if you were at this one! pic.twitter.com/7YwGM2Qfa1 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 14, 2021

Cardiff City form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Norwich City form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Team News

Cardiff City

Cardiff City centre-back Sol Bamba has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Kieffer Moore and Lee Tomlin will miss this game due to injuries.

Injured: Kieffer Moore, Lee Tomlin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sol Bamba

Norwich City

Norwich City will continue to miss their Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Defenders Bali Mumba and Sam Byram, winger Onel Hernandez, and attacker Adam Idah are also ruled out due to injuries. Lukas Rupp's participation remains in doubt.

Injured: Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez

Doubtful: Lukas Rupp

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tim Krul

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies; Leandro Bacuna, Greg Cunningham, Sean Morrison, Joe Bennett; Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls; Sheyi Ojo, Harry Wilson, Junior Hoilett; Robert Glatzel

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Barden; Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley, Xavi Quintilla; Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Kieran Dowell; Emiliano Buendia, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Prediction

Cardiff City are likely to struggle against leaders Norwich City. The visitors are well-rested, as Farke rotated his squad for the FA Cup clash against Coventry City.

We expect a comfortable Norwich City win in this game.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-3 Norwich City