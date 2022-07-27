Cardiff City vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Cardiff City are set to play Norwich City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Cardiff City come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Swindon Town in their most recent friendly game. Goals from striker Max Watters, midfielders Andy Rinomhota and Ryan Wintle and winger Sheyi Ojo sealed the deal for Steve Morison's Cardiff City. Winger Tyrese Shade and striker Jacob Wakeling scored the consolation goals for Swindon Town.

Norwich City, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Hibernian in a friendly game. A solitary goal from young Norwegian striker Elias Hoff Melkersen was enough to secure the win for Hibernian.

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2021 in the Championship, with Norwich City beating ten-man Cardiff City 2-1. First-half goals from Scottish centre-back Grant Hanley and midfielder Todd Cantwell ensured victory for Norwich City. Midfielder Joe Ralls scored the consolation goal for Cardiff City, who had midfielder Marlon Pack sent off in the second-half.

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Team News

Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison will be unable to call upon the services of experienced centre-back Sean Morrison, while there are doubts over the availability of Gambia international Ebou Adams and midfielder Joe Ralls.

Injured: Sean Morrison

Doubtful: Ebou Adams, Joe Ralls

Suspended: None

Norwich City

Meanwhile, Norwich City could be without young Irish centre-back Andrew Omobamidele, experienced centre-back Ben Gibson and Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Dean Smith is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gabriel Sara, Andrew Omobamidele, Ben Gibson

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop, Mahlon Romeo, Cedric Kipre, Curtis Nelson, Jamilu Collins, Romaine Sawyers, Andy Rinomhota, Ryan Wintle, Callum O'Dowda, Max Watters, Sheyi Ojo

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Jonathan Tomkinson, Grant Hanley, Dimitris Giannoulis, Kenny McLean, Jacob Lungi Sorensen, Jonathan Rowe, Onel Hernandez, Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent

Cardiff City vs Norwich City Prediction

Cardiff City finished 18th last season, and will hope to certainly improve this season. They have signed the likes of Mahlon Romeo, Andy Rinomhota and Callum O'Dowda this summer.

Norwich City, on the other hand, have made their name as a yo-yo club, with their alternate seasons in the Premier League and the Championship leading to heavy criticism about the way the club is run.

Norwich City to win here.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Norwich City

