Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to snap their two-game losing streak, Cardiff City play host to Nottingham Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, by contrast, have won each of their last four games in all competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Cardiff City were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bristol City last Saturday.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers on home turf which saw their two-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 23 points from 26 games, Cardiff City are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table, three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest continued their charge to the playoff places last time out as they claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win over Barnsley.

They have now won each of their last four games in all competitions, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Nottingham Forest are currently seventh on the log, one point off the playoffs places, after picking up 43 points from 28 games.

Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Cardiff City head into Sunday’s game as the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming 32 wins from their last 60 encounters. Nottingham Forest have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 different occasions.

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Cardiff City

The hosts remain without the services of Isaac Vassell and Sam Bowen, who continue their lengthy spells on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: Isaac Vassell, Sam Bowen

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Rodrigo Ely remains the only injury concern for the visitors as the 28-year-old continues his spell on the sidelines.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies (GK); Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness; Ryan Giles, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; James Collins, Rubin Colwill; Mark Harris

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba (GK); Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Ryan Yates; Max Lowe, Jack Colback, James Garner, Djed Spence; Lewis Grabban; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Cardiff City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we can expect a cagey contest with both sides taking the game to one another in search of all three points. We are backing Nottingham Forest to claim the win as they head into the game in superb form.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Nottingham Forest

Edited by Manas Mitul