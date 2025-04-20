The action continues in round 44 of the EFL Championship as Cardiff City and Oxford United lock horns at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday. Gary Rowett's visitors secured a thrilling 3-2 victory in December’s reverse fixture as they seek to pull clear of the relegation zone.
Cardiff's hopes of beating the drop suffered a blow at the weekend, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Bluebirds have gone five matches without a win, playing out three straight stalemates before losing back-to-back games against Stoke City and Sheffield.
This poor run of form has seen Cardiff plunge into the relegation zone, at 23rd, one point behind 21st-placed Derby County just above the bottom three.
Meanwhile, Oxford continue to struggle at the wrong end of the points table, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to leaders Leeds United at the Kassam Stadium last time out.
Rowett’s men are winless in 12 of their most recent 15 matches, losing eight — only managing victories against Watford, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.
With 48 points from 43 matches, Oxford are 19th in the standings, five points above the relegation zone heading into the final three matches.
Cardiff City vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Oxford have 11 wins from their last 26 meetings with Cardiff, losing nine.
- Oxford are winless in 10 of their most recent 11 away matches, losing five, since January.
- Cardiff are winless in four home matches, picking up one point from a possible 15, since a 1-0 victory over Hull City in February.
Cardiff City vs Oxford United Prediction
Cardiff have three games to salvage their season as they find themselves languishing in the relegation zone after a string of poor performances.
Oxford, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency off late, so expect the Bluebirds to make the most of their home advantage and secure a vital victory.
Prediction: Cardiff 2-1 Oxford
Cardiff City vs Oxford United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Cardiff to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the Bluebirds’ last 10 matches.)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Cardiff’s last eight outings.)