Cardiff City vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

League football returns to England this week and will see Cardiff City host Peterborough United at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday in the 31st game week of the Championship.

Cardiff City picked up a 1-0 win over Barnsley in their last league game with Uche Ikpeazu coming off the bench to score the sole goal of the game less than 10 minutes after his introduction.

The Bluebirds sit 20th in the league with 29 points from 28 games. They are nine points away from the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on home turf later this week.

Peterborough United have struggled to adapt to life in the Championship. They were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United in their last league game and did not exactly test their opposition on the day. However, they beat QPR 2-0 in the FA Cup over the weekend and will be looking to take confidence from that.

The visitors sit 22nd in the league standings, with just 20 points from 27 games. They will now be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid an immediate return to the bottom tier.

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Cardiff City and Peterborough United. The hosts have won just six of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash earlier this season which ended 2-2.

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Peterborough United Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United Team News

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will be without Isaac Vassell and Sam Bowen on Wednesday as the two men continue their recovery from injuries. Sean Morrison and Alfie Doughty are injured as well.

Injured: Isaac Vassell, Sam Bowen, Sean Morrison, Alfie Doughty

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough United

Dan Butler and Bali Mumba are both injured and are not expected to feature for the visitors this week.

Injured: Dan Butler, Bali Mumba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Dillon Phillips; Aden Flint, Oliver Denham, Mark McGuinness; Joel Bagan, Eli King, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Mark Harris, Jordan Hugill

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven-Andreas Benda; Ronnie Edwards, Mark Beevers, Frankie Kent; Joe Ward, Jorge Grant, Jeando Fuchs, Hayden Coulson; Kwame Poku; Jack Marriott, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United Prediction

Cardiff City are on a run of back-to-back league wins after going winless in six Championship games prior.

Peterborough United are on a five-game winless streak in the league, losing four of those games. The visitors have scored the second-fewest goals in the league and have conceded the joint-most. The points should go Cardiff City's way on Wednesday.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Peterborough United

Edited by Peter P