Cardiff City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Cardiff City will host Plymouth Argyle at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of securing playoff football at the end of the campaign. They beat newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in their last game, finding themselves a goal down at the break before a second-half own goal and Karlan Grant strike saw the Bluebirds turn the game around.

Cardiff City sit 10th in the league table with 33 points from 23 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Tuesday.

Plymouth Argyle have had mixed results following their promotion to the second tier but remain on course to avoid the drop. They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against 10-man Birmingham City in their game on Saturday with three different players getting on the scoresheet as the Pilgrims overturned a two-goal deficit.

The visitors sit 17th in the Championship standings with 27 points picked up so far. They are a comfort seven points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap further this week.

Cardiff City vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between Cardiff and Plymouth. The hosts have won 22 times while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in competitive action back in 2009 with Plymouth picking up a 1-0 win in the Championship clash.

The hosts have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

Plymouth are one of two teams in the English second tier this season without a win on the road.

Cardiff are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Cardiff City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Cardiff's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, lost three of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Plymouth are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last five matches. They are, however, without a win on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Cardiff City vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cardiff City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Plymouth's last six away matches)

