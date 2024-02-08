Cardiff City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Cardiff City will be looking to pick up their first home win in eight weeks when they go head-to-head with Preston North End in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

With just two points separating the sides, we anticipate a thrilling mid-table battle at the Cardiff City Stadium this weekend.

Cardiff City stopped the rot last Saturday when they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Prior to that, Erol Bulut’s men were on a three-game losing streak, a run which saw them crash out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 4-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on January 6.

Cardiff City have now won 12 of their 29 Championship matches so far while losing 13 and claiming four draws to collect 40 points and sit 13th in the table.

Meanwhile, Preston North End made it two wins from two home games this year as they edged out Ipswich Town 3-2 at the Deepdale Stadium last weekend.

This result has seen Ryan Lowe’s side rise to 10th place in the Championship standings, just three points behind sixth-placed Hull City in the playoff places.

While Preston will look to build on last weekend’s victory, they have struggled to get going on the road, where they are currently on a five-match winless run.

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 40 wins from the last 102 meetings between the sides, Cardiff City boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Preston North End have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Cardiff City are unbeaten in their last five home games against Lowe’s men, claiming two wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in December 2017.

Preston have failed to win their last five away matches in all competitions, losing four and picking up one draw since a 3-1 victory at Huddersfield Town on December 12.

Cardiff are without a win in their last four home matches, picking up one point from a possible 12 since December’s 1-0 victory over Millwall.

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Prediction

While Preston North End will be looking to pick up where they left off against Ipswich, they journey to the Cardiff City Stadium, where they have failed to win in their last five visits.

Despite their recent struggles on the road, we are backing Lowe’s men to do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last eight encounters between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five meetings)