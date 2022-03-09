Cardiff City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff will welcome Preston North End to Cardiff Stadium for a matchday 35 fixture in the EFL Championship.

Both teams are stuttering in mid-table with no realistic chance of making it to the playoffs. For the home team, however, they will have to continue their winning run which stretches back to their last two games to steer clear of any relegation threat.

Preston, on the other hand, will hope to establish themselves among the division's top 10 outfits with 10 games to go.

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

It has been a closely-contested tie over the years, with Cardiff City being marginally better with 38 wins in this fixture compared to Preston's 36. This will also mark the 99th meeting between these two teams across all competitions.

It is also difficult to separate the two teams when it comes to their recent form, with Preston picking up one more point than Cardiff in their last five league outings. However, Steve Morison's men have won their two most recent encounters in the Championship coming into this one.

Preston North End form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Cardiff City form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Team News

Cardiff City

James Collins, Thomas Sang and Isaac Vassell have all been ruled out due to fitness issues.

Injuries: James Collins, Thomas Sang, Isaac Vassell

Suspension: None

Preston North End

Liam Linsday will mark a return to the first team following a red card he received in their outing against Coventry. Matthew Olosunde (heel) will also be unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Matthew Olosunde

Suspension: None

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies (GK); Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Ryan Giles, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris; Kieffer Moore

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen (GK); Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Greg Cunningham; Josh Earl, Benjamin Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Scott Sinclair

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Prediction

Cardiff will have a great opportunity to win this tie and make it three wins out of three. However, Preston will have other intentions as they take on one of their greatest rivals in the division.

With neither team playing for any major objective, we expect an open game from both the sides on Saturday.

A draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Preston North End

