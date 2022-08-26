Cardiff City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Cardiff City host Preston North End at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday as both sides aim to return to winning ways.

With seven points from five games, the Bluebirds are in 12th place and winless in their last two games.

Since defeating Birmingham for their second win of the season, the Welsh outfit have drawn to West Brom and lost to Bristol City.

Preston, meanwhile, are three positions higher than them on the table despite having won just once and struck only one goal so far.

That came in a 1-0 defeat of Luton Town, with all their other games ending in a 0-0 draw.

While they remain unbeaten in the league, their unbeaten start to the season was ended by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup after a 2-1 loss in the second round on Wednesday.

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

This will be the 100th clash between Cardiff and Preston.

In the previous 99, the Welsh outfit won 39 times while losing on a close 36 occasions.

Cardiff City FC @CardiffCityFC



The



Read more



#CityAsOne The #Bluebirds put in a fine Ninian Park performance to defeat North End in February 2007!Read more 💙The #Bluebirds put in a fine Ninian Park performance to defeat North End in February 2007! 📆Read more 👇#CityAsOne

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Team News

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds won't have Curtis Nelson available for the clash due to an injury.

Having scored just one goal in their last four games in all competitions, an attacking boost is needed and there could be changes upfront.

Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill are gunning for a start, while Sheyi Ojo could be dropped as he's not scored once so far this season.

Injured: Curtis Nelson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Preston North End FC @pnefc Manager Ryan Lowe expects to come up against a good footballing side on Saturday afternoon when PNE take on Cardiff City.



pnefc.net/news/2022/augu…



#pnefc Manager Ryan Lowe expects to come up against a good footballing side on Saturday afternoon when PNE take on Cardiff City. 💬 Manager Ryan Lowe expects to come up against a good footballing side on Saturday afternoon when PNE take on Cardiff City.➡️ pnefc.net/news/2022/augu…#pnefc https://t.co/opO0tw5sV3

Preston North End

Andrew Hughes is injured for the Lilywhites, who have everyone else available for Saturday.

Emil Riis Jakobsen is yet to open his account in the league this season but could still keep his place in the starting XI, with Troy Parrott joining him upfront.

Injured: Andrew Hughes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Cardiff City (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop; Mahlon Romeo, Perry Ng, Cedric Kipre, Joel Bagan; Romaine Sawyers, Joe Ralls, Andy Rinomhota; Jaden Philogene, Kion Etete, Mark Harris.

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Greg Cunningham; Brad Potts, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady; Alan Browne; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Troy Parrott.

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Prediction

Preston have been the best side defensively but have struggled to score goals, much like Cardiff, who've struck only thrice in five games.

All of this could mean another draw for these sides.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-0 Preston North End

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P