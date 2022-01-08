Cardiff City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Cardiff City and Preston North End get their FA Cup campaign underway on Sunday when they lock horns at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds are currently on a four-game winning streak against the visitors and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Cardiff City failed to find their feet in the EFL Championship as they bottled a one-goal lead to play out a 1-1 draw with Stoke City last Sunday.

Steve Morison’s side have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games, claiming two draws and two defeats in that time.

Cardiff City, who are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table, will now look to end this dry spell and begin their cup run on a high.

Meanwhile, Preston North End made it two wins from two last time out when they saw off Stoke City 2-1 away from home.

The Lilywhites head into Sunday’s game unbeaten in all but one of their last five games, claiming three wins and one draw.

Manager Ryan Lowe will hope his side can keep the juggernaut rolling and end their poor run against the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

Cardiff City head into Sunday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 38 wins from the last 97 meetings between the sides. Preston North End have picked up two fewer wins, while 23 games have ended all square.

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-L-D-L-D

Preston North End Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Team News

Cardiff City

Welsh forward Kieffer Moore remains the only injury doubt for the hosts after coming off with a knock in the game against Bournemouth on December 30. Aden Flint has been suspended after receiving his marching orders against West Brom last time out.

Injured: Kieffer Moore

Suspended: Aden Flint

Preston North End

Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde and Tom Barkhuizen are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde, Tom Barkhuizen

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness; Ryan Giles, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; James Collins, Rubin Colwill; Mark Harris

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer; Alistair McCann, Alan Brown, Benjamin Whiteman, Josh Earl; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Sean Maguire

Cardiff City vs Preston North End Prediction

Looking at past encounters between the two sides, we can expect a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action on Sunday. Cardiff City are unbeaten in the last five meetings between the teams and we predict they will extend their dominance and progress to the next round.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Preston North End

Edited by Peter P