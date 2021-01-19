Cardiff City vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City host QPR in the EFL Championship looking to bounce back from a defeat to league-leaders Norwich City in their last match.

That loss to Norwich means that Cardiff have racked up five losses in a row, and need to arrest the slide to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

They lost 2-1 in that game, with Marlon Pack getting sent off in the 70th minute. They went down early in the game to goals from Todd Cantwell and Grant Hanley. However, Joe Ralls pulled a goal back before Pack got sent off.

Cardiff are still 15th in the Championship standings, and have 29 points from 23 games.

They are still 10 points clear of the relegation zone, but they could easily get dragged into that battle if they do not improve their form soon.

QPR played their previous game last Tuesday, beating Luton Town 2-0. They still have only 24 points from 23 games, and are in 20th position in the Championship standings.

A win for QPR would take them to within two points of Cardiff City, and further away from the four teams below them.

Advertisement

Cardiff City vs QPR Head-to-Head

QPR have won 37 of their 78 previous clashes against Cardiff City, while losing only 27. In total, 14 games between these two sides have ended in draws.

Cardiff City form guide: L-L-L-L-W

QPR form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Cardiff City vs QPR Team News

Cardiff City

Marlon Pack is suspended after his red card in the last game against Norwich City.

Sol Bamba is undergoing chemotherapy, and will be out of action for an extended period of time.

Kieffer Moore and Lee Tomlin will miss this game due to injuries.

Injured: Kieffer Moore, Lee Tomlin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marlon Pack

Unavailable: Sol Bamba

QPR

For the moment, QPR do not have any known injury concerns in their squad.

Injured: Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez

Doubtful: Lukas Rupp

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs QPR Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies; Leandro Bacuna, Greg Cunningham, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett; Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls; Sheyi Ojo, Harry Wilson, Junior Hoilett; Robert Glatzel

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng; Todd Kane, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Niko Hamalainen; Tom Carroll, Geoff Cameron; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Albert Adomah; Charlie Austin

Cardiff City vs QPR Prediction

With the recent form that both these teams have shown, this is not a tough game to predict. Cardiff have endured a slump in recent times and QPR will be keen to take advantage.

We predict that QPR will earn a narrow away win.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 QPR