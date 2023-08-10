Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Cardiff City host Queens Park Rangers at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday (August 12) in the EFL Championship, looking to pick up their first win of the campaign.

The Bluebirds have drawn both their games this season, first against Leeds United in the league and against Colchester in the EFL Cup. However, the Welsh side prevailed 2-0 on penalties to book their place in the second round of the competition.

Also, interestingly, in both games, Cardiff squandered a two-goal advantage. In the Leeds game, Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo scored in the first half to put them 2-0 up, but the Whites fought back after the break. Liam Cooper began the comeback in the 49th minute before Crysencio Summerville equalised in the 95th.

In the cup a few days later, the story repeated. Erol Bulut's side romped to a 2-0 first-half lead, but Colchester scored twice in the space of four minutes before the break.

As much as Queens Park Rangers would look to capitalise on Cardiff's defensive shortcomings, their own defence was cut open with the precision of a surgical knife by Watford.

The Hornets smashed the Hoops 4-0 at home on the opening day, scoring all four goals in the opening stanza. Tom Dele-Bashiru, Imran Louza, Matheus Martins and Vakoun Issouf Bayo scored to bury QPR, who ended the game with just one shot on target.

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cardiff have lost five of their last seven league games with QPR.

Cardiff failed to score in both league meetings with QPR last season.

QPR have won two of their last three league visits to Cardiff.

Cardiff have won just two of their last 15 home league games.

QPR are hoping to avoid losing their first two games of a season, having done so in the 2014-15 and 2018-19 campaigns.

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Cardiff and QPR have begun their campaigns on a disappointing note, looking shaky. The Welsh outfit have struggled against the Hoops recently but could eke out a draw.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 QPR

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes