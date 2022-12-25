Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Cardiff City will host Queens Park Rangers at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday (December 26), looking to return to winning ways.

The Bluebirds are without a win in four games, losing twice and drawing as many times to sit in 20th position in the standings with 26 points from 23 games. After beating Sunderland 1-0 at the start of November, Cardiff lost 3-2 to Hull City and 1-0 against Sheffield United in back-to-back games.

Stoke City and Blackpool then piled on more misery by taking points off the Welsh side in 2-2 and 1-1 draws respectively.

Cardiff City FC @CardiffCityFC



Watch Mark Hudson's press conference in full on



#CityAsOne 🗣️ "We’ll be looking to expand on the first 45 minutes that we had against Blackpool. We want to build upon that, and make it last for a longer period where we play that way."Watch Mark Hudson's press conference in full on @CardiffCityTV 🗣️ "We’ll be looking to expand on the first 45 minutes that we had against Blackpool. We want to build upon that, and make it last for a longer period where we play that way."📺 Watch Mark Hudson's press conference in full on @CardiffCityTV ⬇️#CityAsOne

Both stalemates have come under new manager Mark Hudson, nearly two months after Steve Morison was given the boot following a miserable run.

QPR, meanwhile, ended their six-game winless run with a narrow 1-0 defeat of Preston North End, with James Dunne scoring the only goal of the game in the 58th minute.

It was Neil Critchley's first game since becoming the manager on December 11 after Michael Beale was sacked in November following a horrific run of results.

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 82 clashes between the two teams, with QPR winning almost half of them (40) and losing 28.

QPR beat Cardiff 3-0 in October, their fifth win in the fixture in six games.

Cardiff's 2-1 win over QPR in March this year is their only win in the fixture since October 2019.

QPR have won their last two league games at Cardiff but have never won three in a row away against them.

Cardiff are winless in their last eight league games on Boxing Day since beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in 2012.

QPR have lost six of their last eight Boxing Day league games, with their only win during this run coming in 2018 against Ipswich Town (3-0).

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Neither team has impressed lately, but QPR could still be confident of their chances given their dominance in the fixture.

QPR FC @QPR



The 𝗤𝗣𝗥 𝗕𝗮𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 is back



#QPR | #EFL 🥳 Content we 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 to see at Christmas.The 𝗤𝗣𝗥 𝗕𝗮𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 is back 🥳 Content we 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 to see at Christmas.The 𝗤𝗣𝗥 𝗕𝗮𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 is back 🎄#QPR | #EFL https://t.co/3ucVCGUUUp

Having beaten them earlier in the season, the Hoops could pull off a league double with another victory over Cardiff.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: QPR

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes