Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off the back of ending their eight-game losing streak, Cardiff City welcome Queens Park Rangers to the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game without a win in their last three games across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Cardiff City ended their dire losing streak in style as they came from three goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw away to Stoke City last Saturday.

Prior to that, Steve Morison’s men were on a run of eight defeats on the trot, conceding 19 goals and scoring just one.

The result saw Cardiff City move three points clear of the relegation zone as they have picked up 12 points from 15 games.

QPR, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways last time out as they played out a 1-1 home draw with Nottingham Forest.

This followed a fourth-round exit from the EFL Cup after they lost on penalties to Sunderland following a goalless draw in normal time.

Despite their recent struggles, QPR are currently eighth in the EFL Championship table with 22 points from 15 games and could move into the playoff places with a win.

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head

QPR have a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 38 wins from the last 79 encounters between the sides. Cardiff City have picked up 27 wins, while the spoils have been shared on 14 different occasions.

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Team News

Cardiff City

Isaac Vassell remains the only guaranteed absentee for the Bluebirds as the 28-year-old is currently recuperating from an injury.

Injured: Isaac Vassell

Suspended: None

Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers will be without Sam Field, Lee Wallace and Charlie Owens, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Sam Field, Lee Wallace, Charlie Owens

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies; Ciaron Brown, Aden Flint, Mark McGuiness, Perry Ng; Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks; Mark Harris, Rubin Colwill, Ryan Giles; Kieffer Moore

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng, Rob Dickie, Jordy de Wijs, Yoann Barbet, Albert Adomah, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Moses Odubajo, Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin

Cardiff City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Cardiff City have endured a horror season so far and find themselves just outside the relegation places. While QPR have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, they have been the better side for most of the season and we are tipping them to claim the win on Wednesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

Edited by Peter P