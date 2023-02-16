Cardiff City vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17, 2023

Cardiff City and Reading face off at the Cardiff City Stadium in round 23 of the Championship on Friday (February 17).

The visitors will look to complete a league double over the Bluebirds, having picked up a 2-1 victory in August’s reverse fixture.

Cardiff returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City, courtesy of late goals from Perry Ng and Callum Robinson.

Before that, the Bluebirds were on a run of five defeats across competitions and were winless in their previous 12 games since the start of December. With 32 points from 32 matches, Cardiff are 21st in the Championship, just three points above the relegation zone.

Callum Robinson

Now need to build on that Friday night 🏽

Ps always good to score and beat them lot

What a feeling last night was to get the win in front of you fans. Now need to build on that Friday night. Ps always good to score and beat them lot

Meanwhile, Reading turned in a superb second-half display, fighting back from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Rotherham United in their previous outing.

Before that, they were on a five-game winless streak across competitions, claiming two draws and losing three, including a 3-1 FA Cup loss against Manchester United on January 28.

With 41 points from 31 games, the Royals are 13th in the league table, level on points with 12th-placed Hull City, albeit with a game in hand.

Cardiff City vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reading hold a slight upper hand in the fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 77 meetings.

Cardiff have picked up 24 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Reading are unbeaten in their last six visits to the Cardiff City Stadium, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in November 2015.

Cardiff City FC



Support Sabri and the boys at CCS on Friday evening - get your tickets now! 🎟️



"It is another game and another fight. Because, our fans deserve a victory in our stadium." Support Sabri and the boys at CCS on Friday evening

The Bluebirds have lost all but one of their last six games across competitions and are winless in six home games.

Reading are without a win in six away games, picking up a draw and five losses since a 2-1 win at Hull City in November..

Cardiff City vs Reading Prediction

Cardiff and Reading head into the weekend off morale-boosting results and will look to pick up where they dropped off. Both teams are evenly matched, so the spoils could be shared.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Reading

Cardiff City vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two teams.)

