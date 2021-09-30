Cardiff City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff City host Reading at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both teams having similar starts to their campaign.

Cardiff City have struggled of late, losing their last four games. Mick McCarthy's side are currently 18th in the table and are in danger of being involved in a relegation scrap if they do not pick up their form soon.

Reading, on the other hand, saw their four-game unbeaten streak end in a 1-0 loss against Derby County last time out. Veljko Paunovic's side are currently 11th in the league, two points above their opponents. He will hope his side can bounce back with a win against a poor Cardiff City side on Saturday.

Reading will look to take advantage of Cardiff City's poor form and climb up the table with a win on Saturday.

Cardiff City vs Reading Head-to-Head

Reading have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning one of their last five meetings, with the other four ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in April. Yakou Meite equalized for Reading in the 93rd minute to secure a point after Kieffer Moore's 87th-minute penalty had put Cardiff City ahead on the night.

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Reading Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Cardiff City vs Reading Team News

Moore will be a huge miss

Cardiff City

Cardiff City have no significant absentees ahead of Saturday's game. Isaac Vassell tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and is unavailable.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: None

Reading

Reading will have a host of players missing for Saturday's game. Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Liam Moore, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Femi Azeez, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Felipe Araruna are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Liam Moore, Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre, Femi Azeez, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Reading Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison; Ciaron Brown, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Rubin Colwill; Leandro Bacuna; James Collins, Kieffer Moore

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Abdul Rahman Baba, Josh Laurent, Andy Yiadom, Dejan Tetek; Tom Dele-Bashiru, Danny Drinkwater; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Alen Halilovic; Junior Hoilett

Cardiff City vs Reading Prediction

It is hard to see Cardiff City winning this game given the difference in form between the two sides.

We predict Reading will win the game comfortably

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Reading

