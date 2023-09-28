Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Cardiff City and Rotherham United will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday nine clash on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts are coming off a 5-2 defeat at Blackburn Rovers in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Andrew Moran was the star of the show with a second-half brace and provided two assists in the rout.

The Bluebirds now turn their focus back to the league, where they won 1-0 at Sunderland in their last outing. Rotherham, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Jordan Hugill and Liam Lindsay scored first-half goals in the share of the spoils.

The draw left the Millers in the relegation zone. They're 23rd with five points from eight games. Cardiff, by contrast, are just outside the playoff spots on goal difference. They're seventh with 13 points after eight outings.

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 52 times, with Rotherham leading 22-16.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Cardiff claimed a 2-1 away win.

Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced at least three goals, while four of the last five have had goals at both ends.

Cardiff have won four and drawn one of the last six meetings with Roterham.

Rotherham have lost all four away league games this season.

Rotherham have averaged 2.8 corners per game this season, the fewest in the league.

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Rotherham battled against relegation last season, and their start to the current campaign suggests that it could be more of the same for Matt Taylor's men.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are looking good value for the playoffs and come into this game on a three-game winning streak. The Welsh outfit also have a good recent record against Rotherham, who have not won at Cardiff since 1998.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cardiff 3-1 Rotherham

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Betting

Tips

Tip 1 - Cardiff to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals