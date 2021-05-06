Cardiff City vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City will aim to end their EFL Championship campaign by keeping their unbeaten run intact when they welcome Rotherham United to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

In stark contrast, the visitors have failed to taste victory in each of their last seven games and currently lie in the relegation zone.

Cardiff City made it two wins from two league games last time out when they cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over Birmingham City.

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson produced a stellar performance as he scored a hat-trick to hand the Bluebirds their 18th win of the season.

Mick McCarthy's men are now unbeaten in their last five games and this fine run has seen them move up to eighth place in the league table.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United played out an uneventful goalless draw in their last match against Luton Town.

The Millers have now failed to win in their last seven outings, with their last victory being a 3-1 home success over Queens Park Rangers in April.

They have picked up just two points out of a possible 14 since this win and this dire run has seen them fall into the relegation zone.

They are currently two points away from safety and will need a win to stand a chance of staying afloat.

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head

Cardiff City and Rotherham United have faced off on 49 different occasions with the Bluebirds claiming 14 wins. Rotherham United have picked up 22 wins, while the spoils have been shared 13 times.

Cardiff City have won three of their last four games against Rotherham United with the most recent being a 2-1 victory in February.

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-W-D-D-D

Rotherham United Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Team News

Cardiff City

The hosts will be without the services of Lee Tomlin (groin), Joel Bagan (shoulder), Joseph Bennett (ACL), Souleymane Bamba (cancer), Sean Morrison (heel), Max Watters (achilles), Junior Hoilett (hamstring), who have all been ruled out with injuries.

However, they will welcome back Welsh midfielder Will Vaulks, who has served his suspension after picking up a red card against Wycombe Wanderers.

Injured: Lee Tomlin, Joel Bagan, Joseph Bennett, Souleymane Bamba, Sean Morrison, Max Watters, Junior Hoilett

Suspended: None

Rotherham United

The visitors have a clean bill of health and we expect head coach Paul Warne to field his strongest side for this crunch final-day encounter.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Cardiff City (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Ciaron Brown; Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls, Perry Ng; Josh Murphy, Harry Wilson; Kieffer Moore

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamal Blackman (GK); Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihekwe; Wes Harding, Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Matthew Olosunde; Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United Prediction

With nothing at stake, both sides will be playing for pride on Saturday. Cardiff City appear to have found their feet in recent weeks and head into this game as the more in-form side. We predict the hosts will claim all three points and close out their campaign strongly.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Rotherham United