Cardiff City vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cardiff City play host to Sheffield United at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of a hard-earned win over Luton Town, while the visitors will be seeking to make it three straight wins for the first time since February 2020.

Cardiff City returned to winning ways last Saturday when they saw off a dogged Luton Town side 2-1 away from home.

Prior to that, Steve Morison’s men were denied a third win on the spin courtesy of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City.

After a slow start to the season, this turnaround in recent weeks has seen the Bluebirds rise out of the relegation zone and into 20th place in the EFL Championship table.

Meanwhile, Sheffield made it two wins from two last time out when they edged out Bristol City 2-0 on home turf.

This followed a slender 1-0 win over Reading which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

With 26 points from 20 games, Sheffield United are currently 13th on the log, and could rise as high as eighth with all three points on Saturday.

Cardiff City vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Sheffield United boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 28 wins from their previous 64 encounters. Cardiff City have picked up two fewer wins, while 20 games have ended all square.

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Sheffield United Form Guide: D-L-D-W-W

Cardiff City vs Sheffield United Team News

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will have to make do without the services of the duo of Sam Bowen and Isaac Vassell, who have been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Sam Bowen, Isaac Vassell

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

John Fleck, Adlene Guedioura, Jack O'Connell, Oliver McBurnie and Robin Olsen are all on the club's injury table and will miss the game.

Injured: John Fleck, Adlene Guedioura, Jack O'Connell, Oliver McBurnie, Robin Olsen

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies; Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Ryan Giles, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris; Kieffer Moore

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Jayden Bogle; David McGoldrick, Morgan Gibbs-White; Billy Sharp

Cardiff City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Both sides head into the game in rejuvenated form and will be looking to keep the ball rolling. However, Cardiff City have struggled to grind out results on home turf, where they boast the division’s worst record.

We are tipping Sheffield United to come away with a narrow win in this match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Sheffield United

Edited by Peter P