Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023 

Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday lock horns at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides looking to pick up their first wins.

For promoted side Sheffield, it has been a forgetful return to the second division so far, losing all three of their games to languish at the bottom of the standings.

The Owls were beaten 2-1 by Southampton on the opening weekend, followed by a 4-2 loss at the hands of Hull City and then a 1-0 defeat inflicted by Preston North End.

For Xisco Muñoz's side, the only positive note has been a penalty shootout win over Stockport County in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City haven't really covered themselves in glory either, drawing once and losing twice in their first three games of the season.

The Bluebirds began with a 2-2 draw against Leeds United, following a pair of 2-1 defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Leicester City in back-to-back games.

With just one point in the bag, the Welsh outfit are down in 20th position of the league table.

Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 previous clashes between the sides and the spoils are closely shared, with Sheffield winning 28 times over Cardiff City and losing on 27 occasions.

Sheffield have won their last two clashes with Cardiff, scoring seven goals and conceding none: 2-0 in September 2020 and 5-0 in April 2021.

Cardiff City haven't lost three games in a row to Sheffield Wednesday since a run of four in May 1984.

Sheffield are unbeaten in five league visits to Cardiff since a five-game losing run between 2008 and 2014.

Sheffield are the only side without a point in the Championship this season. The Owls have lost their first four games of a season twice before: in 1971-72 and 2007-08.

Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Given both teams have struggled so far in the new season, it's hard to predict the outcome. Sheffield have struggled inmensely this season, losing all three matches, while Cardiff City have only been marginally better.

We expect a dour clash between two unimpressive sides, which could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes