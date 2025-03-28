Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Cardiff City play Sheffield Wednesday in the 39th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in oppositve halves of the points table.

Omer Riza's Cardiff are coming off a 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers just before the international break. Yousef Salech put the visitors in front inside four minutes at Ewood Park before Yuki Ohashi drew level for the Rovers 12 minutes later.

The Bluebirds, though, had the last laugh, with Yakou Meite bagging a 73rd-minute winner. Snapping a three-game losing run, Cardiff are a point clear of the relegation zone, in 21st place, with 39 points from 38 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, Danny Rohl's Wednesday are fresh off a 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United, with Rhian Brewster's 54th-minute strike being the difference between the two sides at Hillsborough.

The loss snapped the Owls' two-game winning streak, keeping them in 12th place in the points table, with 51 points from 38 games, winning 14.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Cardiff-Sheffield Championship game at the Cardiff City Stadium:

Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 77 meetings, the two teams are dead-even at 29-apiece, with their last clash being a 2-2 stalemate at Sheffield in the Championship in November.

Each side have won thrice each in their last seven meetings across competitions.

Cardiff have won two of their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing twice.

Sheffield have won three of their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Cardiff: W-L-L-L-L; Sheffield: L-W-W-L-L

Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Sheffield are looking for a top-12 finish, Cardiff face a battle to stay afloat despite their recent resurgence.

In terms of head-to-head, there's little to separate the two sides. But Sheffield are the slightly more in-form side coming into the fixture but have won just once in six league games at Cardiff.

It's a tough matchup to call, considering the two sides' history, so expect a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in three of their last four meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

