Cardiff City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Cardiff City lock horns with Stoke City on matchday 42 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Omer Riza's Cardiff are fresh off a 2-2 draw at Preston North End in midweek. Preston opened the scoring through Milutin Osmajic after 19 minutes. Cardiff equalised through Will Alves seven minutes into the second period before Stefan Teitur Pordarson put the hosts back in front in the 72nd minute.

However, Cardiff forced a share of the spoils through Yakou Meite's dramatic 94th-minute equaliser. A third straight stalemate, though, keeps the Bluebirds in the relegation zone, in 22nd place, behind Derby County on goal difference, with 42 points from 41 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, Mark Robins' Stoke are coming off a 1-1 midweek home draw with Luton Town. Following a goalless first period at the Bet365 Stadium, Lewis Baker's 74th-minute opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Luton striker Millenic Alli in the first minute of stoppage time.

A second straight share of the spoils keeps the Potters in 20th place in the points table, with 44 points from 41 games, winning 10.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Cardiff-Stoke Championship clash at the Cardiff City Stadium:

Cardiff City vs Stoke City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 57 meetings across competitions, Stoke lead Cardiff 21-20, losing on penalties in their last clash in the FA Cup fourth round, after a 3-3 home draw.

Stoke are winless in 10 games across competitions in the fixture, losing four.

Cardiff have one win in their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing twice.

Stoke have won once in their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing five times.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, nost recent result first): Cardiff: D-D-D-W-L; Stoke: D-D-W-L-W

Cardiff City vs Stoke City prediction

Both sides have underwhelmed this season, as is evident in their respective places in the standings, especially Cardiff, who face a battle to escape the drop.

Although there's nothing much to separate the two sides in terms of their head-to-head, Cardiff have had Stoke's number in recent meetings, going unbeaten in nine league clashes, winning thrice. Meanwhile, Stoke are winless in six league visits to Cardiff, losing thrice.

However, considering that draws have been the most recurring theme in the fixture, expect the trend to continue this weekend, too.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Stoke City

Cardiff City vs Stoke City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Cardiff to keep a clean sheet: No (They have had just one clean sheet in eight games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Seven of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

