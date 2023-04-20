Cardiff City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Cardiff City will host Stoke City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had a largely difficult campaign and currently find themselves just outside the relegation zone with less than five games to play. However, they returned to winning ways last time out with a 3-1 comeback win over Watford as three different players got on the scoresheet, including team top scorer Sory Kaba.

Cardiff sit 19th in the Championship standings with 45 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Saturday.

Stoke have struggled for results in the league of late, although they remain on course to avoid the drop. They were beaten 1-0 by relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic in their last league outing, falling behind early after the restart and failing to find their way back into the game.

The visitors sit 17th in the league table with 52 points from 43 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Cardiff City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 meetings between Cardiff and Stoke. The hosts have won 18 of those games, while the visitors have won three more.

There have been 13 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Cardiff are without a clean sheet in their last seven games.

Only eight of the Potters' 19 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Bluebirds have scored 37 league goals this season. Only last-placed Wigan Athletic (35) have scored fewer.

Cardiff City vs Stoke City Prediction

Cardiff's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They are, however, winless in their last three home games and could struggle here.

Stoke, meanwhile, have lost their last two games and are winless in their last four. However, they have picked up three wins and two draws in their last five home games and could win here.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Stoke City

Cardiff City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stoke

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

Poll : 0 votes