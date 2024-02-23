Cardiff City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Cardiff City welcome Stoke City to the Cardiff City Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 34 clash on Saturday (February 24).

The Welsh outfit will look to build on their goalless draw against Blackburn Rovers at the same venue on Tuesday. Stoke, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Coventry City, with Ellis Simms scoring a 51st-minute winner.

The defeat left the Potters in 19th spot, having garnered 35 points from 33 games. Cardiff, meanwhile, are 14th with 41 points to show for their efforts after 33 games.

Cardiff City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 55th meeting between the two sides. Stoke lead 21-18.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in November 2023 in a goalless stalemate, which ended a run of four straight meetings with goals at both ends.

Cardiff have won one of their last eight league games, losing six.

Stoke have lost five of their last six games, winning one.

Cardiff have not scored in their last four home games.

Stoke have scored once in six of their last seven away games.

Cardiff City vs Stoke City Prediction

Cardiff snapped a three-game losing streak with their draw with Blackburn Rovers and look to build on that. However, the Bluebirds have won points in consecutive games just once since November.

Furthermore, their home form has been dire, having not won a game in front of their fans since mid-December, losing four and drawing twice. Meanwhile, things are even more grim at the Bet365 Stadium, with Stoke holding just a three-point advantage over the bottom-three.

Steven Schumacher's side were booed off the pitch by their fans following their defeat at the weekend. The Staffordshire outfit have not won an away game with Cardiff since August 2007, losing thrice.

Both sides' poor form means confidence could be low, and their attacking struggles could mean that chances are at a premium.

Prediction: Cardiff 0-0 Stoke

Cardiff City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No