Cardiff City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City have no time to mourn their heartbreaking loss at home to Watford as Stoke City visit the Welsh capital on Tuesday.

The Bluebirds' bid for a playoff spot was dealt a major blow when they conceded in the 94th minute in their latest outing against Watford. They are now seven points behind sixth-placed Barnsley with 11 games remaining.

Stoke City, on the other hand, are in a terrible run of form and struggling to get results. Their dream of making the promotion playoffs was brutally crushed last weekend when Middlesbrough humbled them 3-0.

Three points from this fixture would be worth more to the home side than the visitors, but the Potters are far from pushovers.

Cardiff City vs Stoke City head-to-head

Sean Morrison bizarrely scored for both teams the last time these two met

Stoke City have won this meeting 21 times in the past, while Cardiff have managed 17 victories. In total, 10 matches have ended in stalemates.

However, the Welsh side won the reverse fixture at the Britannia Stadium back in December, coming back from a goal down to win 1-2.

Cardiff City form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Stoke City form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Cardiff City vs Stoke City team news

Cardiff City

🗣 “I think a draw would have been a fair result. It’s a disappointment, but it’s all about how you respond to those disappointments."



Watch Mick's reaction in full on @CardiffCityTV ➡️ https://t.co/NtYx40guCj#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/pCcJTqr8kY — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 13, 2021

Mick McCarthy welcomed Perry Ng back into the squad last weekend, but continues to be without Lee Tomlin.

Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu is back in training, though, and may make the bench against the Potters.

Injuries: Lee Tomlin, Sol Bamba

Doubtful: Jordi Osei-Tutu

Suspensions: None

Stoke City

🎂 Wishing Joe Allen a very happy birthday!#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/etIJCWdFJD — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) March 14, 2021

Michael O'Neill may want to make wholesale changes to the team that suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat away to Middlesbrough.

Despite having a majority of the ball and many more attempts on goal, their porous defense crumbled when put under pressure. This is something the manager needs to fix as soon as possible. Tyrese Campbell's absence also limits the offensive side of their game.

Injuries: Tyrese Campbell

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Cardiff City vs Stoke City predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillon Phillips; Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Perry Ng, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna; Harry Wilson, Junior Hoilett; Kieffer Moore

Stoke City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Tommy Smith; Harry Souttar; James Chester; Rhys Norrington-Davies; John Obi Mikel; Jordan Thompson; Rabbi Matondo; Jack Clarke; Nick Powell; Steven Fletcher

Cardiff City vs Stoke City prediction

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson would love to exploit a shaky Stoke defense

Stoke City are in a terrible run of form and they could lose to just about any team in the division right now. While they haven't played particularly terrible football, lapses in concentration during key moments have cost them.

A Cardiff City side desperately looking for three points is unlikely to be the ideal fixture for the Potters to get back to winning ways.

We expect to see a win for the home side in this encounter.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-0 Stoke City

