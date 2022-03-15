Cardiff City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this week and will see Cardiff City host Stoke City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday night.

Cardiff City played out a goalless draw against Preston North End in their last league outing. The Bluebirds struggled to find their creative spark throughout the game and were fortunate their opponents failed to convert their chances.

The home team now sit 17th in the Championship standings with 43 points from 37 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week to move up the league table.

Stoke City are struggling for form at the moment and, like their hosts, had to settle for a draw in their last game. They were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom-placed Peterborough United, taking the lead twice and being pegged back both times.

Stoke City sit two places and three points above their midweek hosts in the league table. They will also be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday as they chase a strong finish to the season.

Cardiff City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 50 meetings between Cardiff City and Stoke City. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won four more. There have been 12 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season which ended 3-3.

Cardiff City Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Stoke City Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Cardiff City vs Stoke City Team News

Cardiff City

James Collins and Isaac Cassell are both injured and will miss this week's game as a result.

Injured: James Collins, Isaac Vassell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City

The visitors will be without the services of Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Nick Powell and Liam Moore on Wednesday as they are all injured at the moment.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Nick Powell, Liam Moore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies (GK); Alfie Doughty, Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Perry Ng, Cody Drameh; Tommy Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, James Chester; Demeaco Duhaney, Joe Allen, Lewis Baker, Jordan Thompson, Josh Tymon; Steven Fletcher, Jacob Brown

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Cardiff City vs Stoke City Prediction

Cardiff City are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have kept two clean sheets in the process. They have lost just one of their last seven home league games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Stoke City, on the other hand, are winless in eight games across all competitions and have won just one of their last nine in the league. The home side should therefore come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Stoke City

Edited by Peter P