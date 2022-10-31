Cardiff City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1st 2022

Cardiff City and Watford will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 19 fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United at the same venue last weekend. Jaden Philogene-Bidace found the back of the net 20 minutes into the second half to inspire the win.

Watford triumphed over Wigan Athletic by a similar scoreline in an away victory. Joao Pedro's goal with three minutes to go decided the game.

Cardiff City FC @CardiffCityFC



Join us at CCS for our midweek clash with the Hornets



#CityAsOne ⏭️ Up next: @WatfordFC on Wednesday!Join us at CCS for our midweek clash with the Hornets ⏭️ Up next: @WatfordFC on Wednesday!Join us at CCS for our midweek clash with the Hornets 👇#CityAsOne

The win helped the Hornets climb into the seventh spot in the league, having garnered 26 points from 17 matches. Cardiff City sit in 17th place with 21 points accrued from 17 games.

Cardiff City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides. Cardiff City have a slightly better record with 23 wins to their name, while Watford were victorious on 22 occasions with 14 previous matches ending in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2021 when Watford claimed a 2-1 away win en-route to their promotion to the top-flight.

Cardiff City have failed to score before halftime in 10 of their last 11 Championship matches.

Five of the last six head-to-head games saw both sides find the back of the net.

All four of Cardiff City's home wins this season have come against teams placed above them in the standings.

Five of the last six head-to-head games saw the visiting side claim the win.

Cardiff City vs Watford Prediction

Watford were heavily-tipped for an immediate return to the top-flight but they have so far failed to live up to expectations. A major cause for concern for Slaven Bilic's side has been their poor record on their travels and they need to start getting results on the road to avoid falling further off the pace.

Watford Football Club @WatfordFC



Samuel Kalu's surging run in the build-up to our winning goal at Wigan was your A positive impact off the bench.Samuel Kalu's surging run in the build-up to our winning goal at Wigan was your @manscaped Moment of the Match! A positive impact off the bench. 👏Samuel Kalu's surging run in the build-up to our winning goal at Wigan was your @manscaped Moment of the Match! ⚡️ https://t.co/8zqnCVZHk3

Cardiff City have blown hot and cold throughout the campaign but have shown a propensity for unexpected wins.

We are backing Watford to claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Watford

Cardiff City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Watford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Five of the last six head-to-head games saw both sides find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Watford's last eight matches have produced three or more goals).

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

