Cardiff City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cardiff City and Watford go head-to-head at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts were left empty handed on Tuesday, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough. Before that, Erol Bulut’s side were on a four-game winning streak in the Championship, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Watford, meanwhile, failed to arrest their slump in form, as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Sunderland last time out. Valerien Ismael’s men have gone four games without a win, picking up one point from a possible 12 since a 2-0 win over Birmingham City on September 16.

Cardiff are eighth in the standings, having picked up 16 points from eight games, while Watford are 21st with nine points.

Cardiff City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from their last 61 meetings, Cardiff boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Watford have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared 14 times.

The Hornets have won their last three visits to Cardiff, scoring nine goals and conceding thrice, since a 2-1 loss in July 2015.

Watford are on a four-game winless run and are without a win in 17 away games, losing 11, since January.

Cardiff have won their last four home games, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets, since a 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers in August.

Cardiff City vs Watford Prediction

Cardiff will be licking their lips as they take on an out-of-sorts Watford side who have lost their last three games. The Hornets have struggled to grind out results away from home, so the Bluebirds should come out on top.

Prediction: Cardiff 2-1 Watford

Cardiff City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cardiff

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in seven of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight clashes.)