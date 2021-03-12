Cardiff City vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City host Watford in a crunch Championship clash on Saturday, with the Hornets looking to continue their recent impressive run.

Xisco Munoz's side have won six of their last seven games in a run that has lifted them up to second in the Championship.

They are not troubling leaders Norwich City in the title race, but are definitely in the mix to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

"They are warriors!" 👊 and his players are ready for the battle ahead, starting on Saturday!

Adam Masina's first-half goal was enough to see Watford get past Nottingham Forest at Vicarage Road last week.

The Hornets currently have 66 points from 35 games, the same as Swansea City, who are third. However, the Swans have a game in hand over Watford at the moment.

Cardiff are still well in the mix to find themselves in a playoff spot. They have not lost any of their last 11 matches in the Championship. However, draws in two of their last three games have somewhat halted the momentum that they have built.

They had a goalless draw against Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium the last time they took the field.

🗣 "It was good for them all to get a bit of a break & they're all feeling a bit fresher & a bit sharper. Hopefully that will benefit us on Saturday."





Cardiff City vs Watford Head-to-Head

Cardiff have won 23 and lost 21 of the 58 games they have played against Watford so far.

Cardiff's Kieffer Moore scored the only goal of a 1-0 win when the two sides met at Vicarage Road earlier this season.

Cardiff City form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Watford form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Cardiff City vs Watford Team News

Cardiff City

Cardiff might have an issue at left-back, with Joe Bennett already a long-term absentee and now Joel Bagan also injured. Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sol Bamba and Lee Tomlin remain ruled out as well.

Injured: Joe Bennett, Joel Bagan, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sol Bamba, Lee Tomlin

Suspended: None

Watford

Nathaniel Chalobah is back from suspension, but both Tom Cleverley and Dan Gosling have been ruled out. Troy Deeney is also expected to miss the game.

Injured: Tom Cleverley, Troy Deeney, Dan Gosling

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Watford Predicted XIs

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillon Phillips; Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Perry Ng, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna; Harry Wilson, Junior Hoilett; Kieffer Moore

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina; Ismaila Sarr, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ken Sema; Andre Gray, Joao Pedro

Cardiff City vs Watford Prediction

Cardiff are unbeaten in 11 games and have the ability to cause the Hornets a few problems. Watford come into the game with plenty of momentum, but it will not be easy for them to break down this Bluebirds outfit.

We are predicting a draw in this game.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Watford