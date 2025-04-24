Cardiff City vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Cardiff City take on West Bromwich Albion in the 45th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.

Aaron Ramsey's Cardiff are fresh off a 1-1 home draw with Oxford United on Easter Monday. Following a goalless first half, Yousef Salech broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 56th minute.

However, Cameron Brannagen bagged a 79th-minute equalise as the newly promoted side salvaged a share of the spoils. The stalemate - their fourth in a run of six winless outings - keeps the Bluebirds in the relegation zone. They are 23rd in the points table, with 43 points from 44 games, winning nine, ahead of rock-bottom Plymouth Argyle on goal difference.

Meanwhile, James Morrison's West Brom are coming off a 3-1 home defeat to Derby County. After the Rams burst into a two-goal lead inside 30 minutes, Adam Armstrong pulled one back for the hosts 20 minutes from time.

However, Nathaniel Mendez-Liang's 87th-minute strike restored Derby's two-goal lead and confirmed their win. A second straight defeat keeps the Baggies 10th in the standings, with 60 points from 44 games, winning 14.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Cardiff-West Brom Championship clash at the Cardiff City Stadium:

Cardiff City vs West Brom head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 63 meetings across competitions, West Brom lead Cardiff 26-18, with their reverse fixture ending goalless in October.

West Brom are unbeaten in seven games in the fixture, winning three, all in the Championship.

Cardiff are winless in five home games - all in the Championship - losing three.

West Brom are winless in six road outings - all in the Championship - losing the last three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Cardiff: D-L-L-D-D; West Brom: L-L-W-L-L

Cardiff City vs West Brom prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Cardiff, who face a dogfight to avoid a drop to the third tier.

West Brom are technically still in play-off contention but need an unlikely sequence of results to reach the play-offs. They enjoy a head-to-head advantage over Cardiff, who haven't beaten the Baggies in seven games since a 2-1 home win in the Championship in January 2020.

Despite West Brom's indifferent recent form, Cardiff have fared worse still, but expect them to hold out for a share of the spoils as they strive to beat the drop.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-2 West Brom

Cardiff City vs West Brom betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: West Brom to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in eight games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Two of their last four meetings have had at least two goals.)

