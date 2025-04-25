Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Blackburn Rovers lock horns with Watford on matchday 45 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.

Valerin Ismael's Blackburn are coming off a 1-0 win at Sunderland on Easter Monday. Despite being dominated on possession (41%), the Rovers scored with their only shot on target - through Tyrhys Dolan in the 33rd minute - as the hosts were made to rue their profligacy up front (2/16 shots on target).

A third straight win lifts the Rovers to ninth in the standings, with 62 points from 44 games, winning 18.

Meanwhile, Tom Cleverley's Watford are fresh off a 1-0 loss at Portsmouth in their most recent outing. Colby Bishop's 25th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides at Fratton Park, while Kevin Keben's 57th-minute dismissal complicated the visitors' chances of bagging an equaliser.

Following a third straight defeat, the Hornets remain 12th in the points table, with 56 points from 44 games, winning 16.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Blackburn-Watford Championship clash at Ewood Park:

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 43 meetings across competitions, Blackburn and Watford are dead-even at 15-15, with the Hornets winning the reverse fixture 1-0 in October.

Both teams have won twice apiece in their last five meetings - all in the Championship.

The Rovers have won twice in their last six home games - all in the Championship - losing twice.

Watford are winless in five road outings - all in the Championship - losing the last four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Blackburn: W-W-W-D-L; Watford: L-L-L-W-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford prediction

Both teams have struggled to get going this season, especially Watford, who have work to do to finish in the top half of the points table.

In terms of their head-to-head - as mentioned above - there's nothing to separate the two sides. The Hornets, though, have taken the last two meetings - both in the league - as they seek a first league double in the fixture since 2021.

However, recent form of the two teams couldn't have been more contrasting, with the Rovers winning their last three and the Hornets losing as many. Expect the trend to continue as Blackburn eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Watford

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip-1: Blackburn to win

Tip-2: Blackburn to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Rovers have kept two clean sheets in their last three games.)

Tip-3: Both sides to score: No (Both sides haven't scored in three of their last five meetings.)

