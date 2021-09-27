Cardiff City vs West Brom prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff City host West Brom at Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Cardiff City have had an underwhelming start to their campaign. Mick McCarthy's side are currently 13th in the table and will be going into the game off the back of three consecutive losses. It is going to be a huge ask for them to take anything away from a high-flying West Brom side on Tuesday.

West Brom, on the other hand, are second in the league. Valerian Ismael's side will be going into the fixture following a 2-1 win over QPR last time out. They will know that a win could see them potentially go to the top of the table.

The Baggies will hope to take advantage of a poor Cardiff side with a win on Tuesday.

West Brom will know that this is a great opportunity for them to overtake Bournemouth at the top of the league table and should be confident of beating Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Cardiff City vs West Brom Head-to-Head

It is hard to pick between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides winning two of their last five meetings.

Cardiff City came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in January 2020. Goals from Callum Patterson and Lee Tomlin secured the points on the night, while Charlie Austin got on the scoresheet for West Brom.

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

West Brom Form Guide: W-D-D-D-W

Cardiff City vs West Brom Team News

Ralls will be a huge miss for Cardiff City

Cardiff City

Cardiff City have no new injury worries following their 5-1 mauling at the hands of Blackburn last time out. Joe Ralls is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Joe Ralls

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Brom

West Brom came away unscathed from their 2-1 win against QPR last time out. Dara O'Shea, Matthew Clarke and Rayhaan Tulloch are all still out injured.

Injured: Dara O'Shea, Matthew Clarke, Rayhaan Tulloch

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs West Brom Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Dillon Phillips; Claron Brown, Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison, Leandro Bacuna; Ryan Giles, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Perry Ng; Kieffer Moore

West Brom Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone; Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi; Adam Reach, Alex Mowatt, Jake Livermore, Darnell Furlong; Matty Phillips, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant

Cardiff City vs West Brom Prediction

It is hard to see West Brom losing this game given the form that the two sides are in.

We predict West Brom will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 West Brom

