Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2023 

Cardiff City will host West Bromwich Albion at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The hosts have had an overall difficult campaign although results have begun to look up under manager Sabri Lamouchi. They were beaten 2-0 by Preston North End in their game at the weekend, falling behind midway through the second half before a red card to Jak Alnwick scuppered their comeback chances.

Cardiff sit 21st in the Championship standings with 38 points from 36 games. They are six points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap on Wednesday.

West Brom, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but remain in the hunt for playoff football. They beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in their last game, with star midfielder John Smith scoring the sole goal of the game from the penalty spot in the first half.

The visitors have picked up 54 points from 36 games this season and sit eighth in the league table. They will now be looking to extend their good run this week and continue their climb up the table.

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 60th meeting between Cardiff and West Brom. The hosts have won 18 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last six.

Only seven of Cardiff's 18 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Eight of the Baggies' 12 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Bluebirds are the lowest-scoring side in the English second-tier this season, with a goal tally of just 27.

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Cardiff have won three of their last five games after going winless in their 14 games prior. They have won their last two home games and will be looking to extend that streak on Wednesday.

West Brom are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won three of their last four games. They have, however, lost their last five away matches on the bounce and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

