Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023 

Cardiff City will host West Bromwich Albion at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain in contention to secure playoff football at the end of the campaign. They picked a 2-1 comeback win over ten-man Preston North End in their last game with Karlan Grant and Ryan Wintle getting on the scoresheet deep into additional time to secure a last-gasp victory for the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City sit seventh in the league table with 27 points from 17 games. They are two points and two places below their midweek opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Tuesday.

West Bromwich Albion are playing well at the moment after a rather slow start to their season. They beat high-flying Ipswich Town 2-0 in their game on Saturday with Darnell Furlong heading home the opener just six minutes after kickoff before Grady Diangana doubled the Baggies' lead early in the second half.

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between Cardiff and West Brom. The hosts have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times.

There have been 18 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

Cardiff are winless in their last four games in this fixture.

Three of the Baggies' four league defeats this season have come on the road.

West Brom have conceded 17 goals in the English Championship this season. Only league leaders Leicester City (10) have conceded fewer.

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Cardiff's dramatic win last time out ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will now look to kick on from that this week. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

West Brom, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games after winning just two of their previous eight. They have, however, struggled for results on the road this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Cardiff City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)