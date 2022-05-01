Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol: Player Ratings as Rodrygo shines en route to Carlo Ancelotti's first league title in Spain | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Espanyol 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, April 30 to clinch their 35th La Liga title.

Los Blancos, despite resting their key players, started the game with the sole intention of winning. They kept churning chance after chance but got the breakthrough after 33 minutes of play through Rodrygo. The Brazilian clinically slotted one past Diego Lopez after combining with Marcelo on the left.

Rodrygo doubled his tally just before half-time. He squeezed one into the back of the net following some great work by Mariano Diaz, who won the ball off Yangel Herrera in the first place.

Real Madrid continued their onslaught following the restart. Marco Asensio scored a lovely goal after receiving a pass from Eduardo Camavinga. Karim Benzema wrapped things up for Los Blancos as he came off the bench to score Real Madrid's fourth. Vinicius Jr smartly cut-back a pass for the Frenchman to score.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

Thibaut Courtois made some great saves to deny the visitors a goal who kept looking for some salvation throughout the game. The Belgian made six saves and blocked everything that was thrown at him.

Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

Lucas Vazquez was astute defensively but did not look like himself when going higher up the pitch. He did create some good overlapping outlets, but failed to produce anything substantial.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro returned to the starting lineup following a muscle injury that sidelined him for nearly two weeks. The Brazilian started in a rather unusual role as a central defender alongside Jesus Vallejo but ended up doing just enough. It was great for Real Madrid that Casemiro got a few minutes before the crucial tie against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Jesus Vallejo - 7/10

Jesus Vallejo started his first game for Los Blancos this season and did a pretty decent job at the back. The 25-year-looked was comfortable all game long and dealt with everything that came down the center.

Marcelo - 8/10

Marcelo broke numerous records as Real Madrid claimed the La Liga title. The Brazilian became the first ever non-Spanish captain to lead Real Madrid to the trophy. He also became the most decorated Real Madrid player, having won 24 trophies with the club. Marcelo showed glimpses of former self on the left and even set up Real Madrid's opening goal of the game.

Dani Ceballos - 8/10

Dani Ceballos has been making some heads turn with his recent performances. He got the nod against Espanyol and did not disappoint as he was brilliant with his transitionary plays. Ceballos won eight duels, made nine recoveries, won three tackles, completed four dribbles and completed the most number of passes (76) throughout the game.

Eduardo Camavinga - 8.5/10

Eduardo Camavinga was exceptional for Real Madrid at center as he dominated the midfield battle. He won eight duels, made nine recoveries, won three tackles, made two clearances, created two chances and made one interception throughout his stay on the pitch. Camavinga even set up Asensio for his goal.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Luka Modric did not do the heavy lifting in the center considering the Spanish giants were in a firm position. The Croatian international maintained the tempo of the game and helped his side keep hold of the ball in tight situations.

Marco Asensio - 8/10

Marco Asensio was great on the right as he scored a peach of a goal for Real Madrid's third of the game. The Spaniard was quite direct with his approach and linked up well with his fellow teammates upfront.

Mariano Diaz - 6.5/10

Mariano Diaz started the game ahead of Karim Benzema, allowing the Frenchman some rest. The 28-year-old was vital in winning the ball back for Real Madrid's second goal of the game and even came close to scoring a goal but was denied by the woodwork.

Rodrygo - 9/10

Rodrygo had a spectacular game as he continued his dazzling form. He deservedly won the Man of the Match award for his exemplary performance. Rodrygo scored a brace in the opening half to tilt the game in favor of his side as his clinical finesse was on display. The Brazilian caused havoc on the left and was threatening every time he entered the box.

Substitutes

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Toni Kroos did not have much to do since the Whites were already cruising by the time he came on the pitch.

Karim Benzema - 8/10

Karim Benzema came off the bench to score his 26th La Liga goal of the season. He looked dangerous throughout his stay on the pitch and Los Blancos will be hoping for the same magic against Manchester City yet again.

Isco - 7/10

Isco looked hungry to get the ball to his feet every time Real Madrid were in possession. The Spaniard scored a goal after combining with Benzema but was ruled out for offside as Rodrygo obstructed play.

Mario Gila - 6.5/10

A decent showing by Mario Gila as he slotted in perfectly at the back and sniffed out any danger.

Vinicius Jr - 7.5/10

Vinicius dazzled on the left following his entry onto the pitch. He set up Karim Benzema minutes after coming on as the Brazilian cut one back for the Frenchman to slot one in. His pace gave Espanyol defenders a hard time.

