Carlo Ancelotti's replacement wants 4 signings and 6 stars sold if he takes Real Madrid job: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Raul as the perfect replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. The Spaniard is ready to take over in 2024, but has already set his demands for the takeover.

As per a report in El Nacional, the Real Madrid legend wants six players sold and four new additions to the first team. The report suggests that the 45-year-old is seen as the new Zinedine Zidane.

Raul wants the club to sell Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard, Reinier Jesus, and Jesús Vallejo. El Nacional claimed that Raul does not trust these players and doesn't want them to be a part of his squad.

The Spanish publication added that the Spaniard will demand 4 new signings, but the names are not set in stone yet. He wants a left-back, a right-back, a defensive midfielder, and a replacement for Karim Benzema.

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid still secure

Real Madrid do not have any plans to replace Carlo Ancelotti just yet, but the manager has admitted that his time at the Santiago Bernabeu could come to an end when his contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Speaking to the media earlier this season, the Italian tactician said:

"I don't know what the future holds for me, I live day by day. For the moment, I'm happy in Madrid, we have a lot of objectives for this season. There will be time to think about my future. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madrid don't sack me before then, I'm not going to move."

The former Chelsea and PSG manager was asked by Il Messaggero about his career so far, and Ancelotti said:

"Twenty four titles in my career? The truth is that these numbers do not matter to me. I'll think about that at the end, when taking stock makes more sense. Now I am focused on training; I like the daily work. Until a few years ago, my priority was tactics. Now I focus on human relations, getting to know people and new generations."

Speaking about his retirement plans, Ancelotti told the Italian publication:

"This stage at Madrid will bring an end to my career. After Real Madrid, I will retire. Real Madrid is at the very top of football. It makes sense to call it a day after this experience."

Carlo Ancelotti won the league title last season, but is now eight points behind Barcelona in the league table.

Poll : 0 votes