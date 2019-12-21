×
Carlo Ancelotti set to be appointed as the new Everton manager soon

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST

SSC Napoli v KRC Genk: Group E - UEFA Champions League
SSC Napoli v KRC Genk: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti is tipped to be unveiled as the new Everton manager in the coming days after he was sacked by Napoli less than two weeks ago. The Italian manager has been linked to a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Everton said to be keen. However, the Gunners have just appointed Mikel Arteta as the new permanent manager.


Former Chelsea manager back in the Premier League

The appointment of Ancelotti is all but official. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 60-year-old is set to take over at Goodison Park with just paperwork left to be completed.

Everton have performed poorly this season under Marco Silva and the Portuguese was sacked in early December. Duncan Ferguson took over as the interim manager and guided the Toffees out of the bottom three.

The former Juventus manager has a myriad of experience coaching European clubs such as the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea. He has also won multiple trophies including three Champions League titles.

As one of the most decorated managers in the world, getting Ancelotti to take charge shows the ambition of the club. Not only do they want to get out of the relegation fight this season, but they are also aiming to challenge for the top six shortly.

Also Read: Premier League 2019-20: 3 key areas Carlo Ancelotti must address at Everton

Premier League 2019-20 Everton Carlo Ancelotti
