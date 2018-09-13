Carlos Tevez explains the main difference between Messi and Ronaldo

Rishi Kataria FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 4.84K // 13 Sep 2018, 19:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Palmeiras v Boca Juniors- Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018

What's the story?

Argentinian forward Carlos Tevez had the opportunity to play with both the best players of this generation: Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

Tevez has played with both of them, so he is the better placed to comment how both world superstars approached training.

In case you didn't know...

He was privileged to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United for two years since joining them in 2007. In his two years with United, they won two Premier Leagues, the Champions League, Club World Cup, the League Cup and Community Shield in that time. Ronaldo and Tevez both left the club in 2009

Tevez partnered with Lionel Messi for Argentina National team. Argentina's ex-forward played 76 times alongside Lionel Messi in two World Cups and four Copa America.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Argentinian media, he said how Messi used to perfect weaker aspects of his game.

Lionel Messi, I never saw him in the gym I’ve never seen him train in the stops or do technical exercises.

It is all natural to him, but on penalties he trained: first he did not take them and now he shoots them all at the corner.

Tevez and Ronaldo in their United days.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is a workaholic.

Speaking of Ronaldo, the ex-Argentinian said:

Cristiano always stopped in the gym after training: for him it is an obsession and, being the best in everything, he always arrived at work early.

When the training was set for 9 in the morning I arrived at 8 and he was already there.Even if I arrived at 7.30 he was already there.

"I began to ask myself, ‘How can I get rid of this guy?’ So one day I arrived at 6 but he was already there! Sleepy, but he was there."

The comments of Tevez indicates how both players are different from each other. Messi has the talent that could not be found in many players.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, is the guy who has reached the milestone by sheer hard work and determination. Ronaldo is the player who always reaches the training ground first and the last one to leave.

What's next?

We should not compare both of them and watch them play as there are chances that we may not witness the players of their stature in the near future.