Carrick asks Solskjaer to sign Sean Longstaff, Eriksen available for just €20million and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 2nd January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

Manchester United were humiliated in a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal last night. A defeat like that is often compensated with a big signing but in United's case, even that is looking unlikely.

Midfield remains the key area of trouble for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he looks ahead to the second half of an already troubled season. We look at the top Manchester United transfer news headlines today.

Eriksen available for just €20million

Manchester United are put on alert as Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell Christian Eriksen for as little as €20million in the January transfer window, reports Calciomercato.

According to the highly reliable Fabrizio Romano, Eriksen is being tracked by many other clubs and he has already told Tottenham he wants to leave in January.

Spurs have so far informed Inter Milan they would sell for €20m to avoid losing him for free in the summer. However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is even ready to negotiate a deal with Manchester United if it helps him cut his losses.

Michael Carrick asks Solskjaer to sign Longstaff

Former Manchester United midfielder and current assistant coach Michael Carrick is urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff, reports Evening Standard.

Man United have been unfortunate with injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba which is likely to keep both players out until February. Solskjaer is keen to sign one midfielder and Carrick sees Longstaff as the ideal man to partner Fred in the heart of United's midfield.

The Red Devils were interested in Longstaff last summer as well but Ed Woodward was put off by Newcastle's £50million asking fee. Man United will need to cough up a similar amount if they want to sign the 22-year-old Englishman this month.

Nemanja Matic NOT likely to leave in January

Manchester United are more than likely stop Nemanja Matic from joining a new club in January as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is struck with an injury crisis, reports Daily Express.

Scott McTominay (knee), Paul Pogba (ankle) are undergoing rehabs and are likely to be out for more than 4-5 weeks. This leaves Solskjaer very thin in midfield with only Fred and Nemanja Matic available as the holding midfielders.

Sources close to the club are not too positive about January signings either, thus Matic is most likely to be forced into staying at Old Trafford, at least until next summer.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the 31-year-old Serbian ace but they will have to wait for United to change their stance on the transfer.

