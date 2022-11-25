Cartagena vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27, 2022 

Cartagena will host Eibar at the Cartagonova on Sunday (November 27) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain in the race for promotion to La Liga. Cartaena were beaten 2-1 by struggling Mirandes in their last league outing. They were two goals down before Armando Sadiku came off the bench to score a late consolation.

Cartagena are seventh in the standings with 25 points from 16 games. They're just two points behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Sunday.

Eibar, meanwhile, have had a largely solid campaign and are playing well at the moment. They played out a goalless draw against league leaders Deportivo Alaves in their last game. Both teams displayed an uncharacteristic lack of inventiveness in the final third, failing to register a single shot on target all game.

The visitors are fifth in the league table with 27 points from 16 games and will look to continue their good form.

Cartagena vs Eibar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between Cartagena and Eibar, with both teams winning once apiece.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three league games.

Only two of Eibar's seven league wins this season have come on the road.

Cartagena have scored 20 league goals this season. Only Sporting Gijon (21) have scored more.

Los Armeros have conceded 13 goals in the Segunda Division this season. Ten of those strikes have come away from home.

Cartagena vs Eibar Prediction

Cartagena's latest result snapped their four-game unbeaten run. They have lost just one of their last seven games at home and will fancy their chances.

Eibar, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions. They have, however, struggled on the road this season and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Cartagena 1-1 Eibar

Cartagena vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Eibar's last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in three of Cartagena's last four games.)

Get Netherlands vs Ecuador live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes