Mirandes visit bottom-side Cartagena at the Cartagonova on Sunday in their final Segunda Division fixture of the 2024-25 season.

With 72 points from 41 games, Los Rojillos are fourth but aiming to sneak into the top two with a victory and stand a chance of gaining direct promotion. However, they need second-placed Elche to lose at Deportivo la Coruna and third-placed Real Oviedo not beating Cadiz at home.

Mirandes have never qualified for the top division of Spanish football but have a great chance at glory. Win or lose, they're assured of at least the promotion playoffs.

After going four games without a win between March and April, Alessio Lisci's side won their next four before Almeria snapped that run with a goalless draw last weekend.

By contrast, Cartagena play their last Segunda Division game for at least a year, as they have been relegated to the third tier following a disastrous campaign. The Aladrokes have won just six times in 41 games and lost a staggering 30.

The Murcia outfit have conceded 75 times, 13 more than any other team in the division.

Cartagena vs Mirandes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the two sides, with Cartagena winning four and losing six.

The two sides have never played out a draw.

Out of their four wins against Mirandes, Cartagena have won thrice in the Segunda Division. Their first win came in the Copa del Rey, in their first meeting (September 2017).

With 75 goals conceded, Cartagena have the worst defensive record in the Segunda Division

Mirandes are unbeaten in five league games, winning four.

Cartagena vs Mirandes Prediction

Mirandes are the overwhelming favourites, given their spectacular run lately and Cartagena's lacklustre defence. Cartagena have already been relegated and are rock-bottom in the standings, so it should be an easy win for the visitors.

Prediction: Cartagena 0-4 Mirandes

Cartagena vs Mirandes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mirandes

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

