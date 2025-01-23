Casa Pia vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Casa Pia will host Benfica at the Estadio Pina Manique on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side are enjoying a remarkable run of form in the Portuguese top flight and are now eyeing consecutive top-half league finishes as they sit sixth in the table with 27 points from 18 matches.

They beat Boavista 3-2 in their last match, profiting from two first-half own goals before Jeremy Livolant tapped home from close range to seal the points for Os Gansos.

After back-to-back defeats in the Primeira Liga, Benfica returned to winning ways in the competition last time out as they coasted to a 4-0 victory over Famalicao featuring a brilliant hat-trick from Leandro Barreiro. However, they suffered a 5-4 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, squandering a two-goal lead in the process and will be looking to bounce back here.

Trending

The visitors now sit second in the league table with 41 points from 18 matches and could draw level with league leaders Sporting with a win at the weekend.

Casa Pia vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Casa Pia and Benfica. The visitors are undefeated in all 10 matchups picking up nine wins and a draw.

The home side are without a clean sheet in all 10 of their games in this fixture.

The Eagles have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

Casa Pia have found the back of the net in each of their last nine home matches.

Casa Pia vs Benfica Prediction

Casa Pia have won four of their last five league games after winning just one of their previous eight in the competition. They were beaten 3-1 by Rio Ave in their last home game, ending a brilliant eight-game unbeaten streak at the Estadio Pina Manique. They will now be looking to put out a response here.

Meanwhile, Benfica saw their latest result end a run of consecutive wins and will be looking to get their campaign back on track this weekend. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should win this one.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-2 Benfica

Casa Pia vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback