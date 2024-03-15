Casa Pia vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Casa Pia will welcome fellow Lisbon outfit Benfica to Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior for a Primeira Liga round 26 clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a 3-1 defeat away to Estrela last weekend. All four goals came after the break, with Kikas scoring a brace for the hosts while Yuki Soma halved the deficit in the 86th minute. Andre Luiz made sure of the result from the spot in injury time.

Benfica, meanwhile, claimed a hard-fought 1-0 away win over Rangers in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie on Thursday. Rafa Silva's 66th-minute goal - awarded after a VAR review - was the difference between the two sides. The victory helped the Eagles advance to the last eight where they have been drawn against Olympique Marseille.

Roger Schmidt's side will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 3-1 home win over Estoril.

The victory left them in second spot in the table, having garnered 62 points from 25 games. Casa Pia are 11th with 27 points to their name.

Casa Pia vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have two wins and one draw in three head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Casa Pia's loss to Estrela ended a run of six successive league games involving them to see at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Benfica have the joint-best away record in the league with 26 points from 12 away games (alongside Sporting Lisbon).

Five of Casa Pia's last six league games have been level at the break.

Eleven of Benfica's last 13 games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Casa Pia vs Benfica Prediction

Casa Pia left Estadio da Luz with an unexpected point in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. Alexandre Santana's side have performed above expectations and are relatively safe from relegation.

Benfica are just one point behind arch-rivals Sporting Lisbon having played one game more. They will aim for victory here to temporarily climb to the summit of the standings.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-3 Benfica

Casa Pia vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Benfica to score over 1.5 goals