Casa Pia vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2024

Casa Pia and Boavista bring round 20 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga to an end when they lock horns at the Estadio Pina Manique on Monday.

Pedro Moreira’s men have lost their three home games since the turn of the year and will head into this one looking to end this dry spell.

Casa Pia suffered their biggest defeat of the season last Monday when they were hammered 8-0 by league leaders Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Os Gansos have now lost three games on the bounce, stretching back to a 4-1 victory over Moreirense on January 8.

While Casa Pia will be looking to stop the rot, recent results at home offer little optimism as they are on a three-game losing streak at the Estadio Pina Manique and have managed just one league win at home all season.

Elsewhere, Boavista suffered consecutive defeats for the first time this year as they were beaten 4-1 by Portimonense last Sunday.

Ricardo Paiva’s men have now failed to win 12 of their last 13 matches in all competitions — losing 10 and claiming two draws — a run which saw them crash out of the Taca de Portugal in November.

With 20 points from 19 matches, Boavista are currently 12th in the Primeira Liga table, one point and one place above Monday’s hosts.

Casa Pia vs Boavista Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between Casa Pia and Boavista, with Moreira’s men claiming two wins and two draws in their previous four encounters.

Casa Pia have lost their last three matches, conceding a staggering 13 goals and scoring once since a 4-1 victory over Moreirense in their first game of the year.

Boavista head into Monday’s game on a run of six defeats in their last seven away matches since the start of November.

Casa Pia have lost five of their last six home games, with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Portimonense on December 2 being the exception.

Casa Pia vs Boavista Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their humbling defeat against Sporting Lisbon, Casa Pia will head into Monday’s game looking to restore some pride.

However, both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-1 Boavista

Casa Pia vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Casa Pia’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in Os Gansos’ last seven outings)

