Casa Pia vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21, 2023

Casa Pia and Braga go head to head at the National Sports Center of Jamor in round 29 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday (April 21). While the hosts will look to snap their three-match winless run, Os Arcebispos head into the weekend in search of a fifth straight win across competitions.

Casa Pia’s suffered a fresh blow in their quest for a spot in Europe, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rio Ave on Sunday. Filipe Martins’ side have now gone three games without a win, claiming one point from a possible nine since a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Maritimo in March. With 39 points from 28 games, Casa Pia are ninth in the Primeira Liga table, six points off the Conference League qualification places.

Meanwhile, Braga continued to push for a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, edging out Gil Vicente 1-0 on Sunday. Artur Jorge’s side have now won their last four outings across competitions, including a 5-0 thrashing of Nacional in the Taca de Portugal semifinal first leg on April 12.

With 65 points from 28 games, Braga are third in the league table, two points behind second-placed Porto in the automatic Champions League qualification spot.

Casa Pia vs Braga Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. They first met in November’s reverse, where Casa picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Estadio Braga Municipal.

Braga returned the favour a month later, claiming a 1-0 win over Os Gansos in Group D of the Taca da Liga.

Casa are on a three-game winless run, losing twice, since the start of April.

Jorge’s side head into the weekend on a run of four wins and are unbeaten in seven outings, winning six times, since a 2-1 loss to Vitoria de Guimaraes in February.

Casa Pia vs Braga Prediction

Braga have enjoyed a superb domestic campaign and will look to clinch an automatic Champions League spot. Os Arcebispos are firing on all cylinders and should see off the hosts, who have suffered a drop-off in form.

Prediction: Casa 1-3 Braga

Casa Pia vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: First to score - Braga (Jorge’s men have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corners in four of Casa's last five outings.)

