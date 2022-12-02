Casa Pia vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3, 2022

Casa Pia will square off against Braga at the National Sports Center of Jamor in the group stage of the Taca da Liga on Saturday (December 3).

Casa Pia kicked off their Taca da Liga campaign with a 1-1 draw against Pacos de Ferreira two weeks ago. Braga, meanwhile, beat Trofense 3-0 on Sunday in their campaign opener, thanks to goals from Hernani Infande, Simon Banza, and Al-Musrati.

Braga are in third place in the Primeira Liga with 28 points, while Casa Pia are not far behind in fifth place with 23. The two teams will meet for the second time in a few weeks, having squared off in the Primerica Liga in November, where Casa Pia won 1-0 away.

Casa Pia vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just once, in the Primerica Liga in November, where Rafeal Martin scored a 23rd-minute winner.

Braga have the third-best attacking record in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring 29 goals in 13 league games.

Casa Pia have scored 13 golas in as many games, the fifth worst attacking record in the competition.

Casa Pia have a better defensive record in the league than Braga, conceding 10 times, while Braga have conceded 12 goals.

Braga's last six games across competitions have produced conclusive results, winning four and losing two.

Casa Pia's last eight games have produced conclusive results, with five wins and three defeats.

Casa Pia vs Braga Prediction

Casa Pia beat Braga last month, so the visitors will look to avenge that loss. Braga have looked in good touch, picking up three wins in as many games since then.

While Casa Pia might score here, Braga should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-2 Braga

Casa Pia vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Braga to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Simon Banza to score or assist any time - Yes

