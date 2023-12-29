Casa Pia vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2023

Braga return to action in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they take the trip to the Estadio Pina Manique to face Casa Pia on Saturday.

This will be the last outing for the year for both sides and they will look to pick up a positive result heading into the second half of the season.

Casa Pia turned in a superb team performance last time out when they cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory away to Chaves.

Pedro Moreira’s men had failed to win their previous five games on the road across all competitions, losing three and picking up two draws since late October.

With 16 points from 14 matches, Casa Pia are currently 11th in the Primeira Liga standings but could move into seventh place with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Braga secured their place in the knockout stages of the Taca da Liga last time out when they picked up a 3-1 win over Nacional to secure top spot in Group A.

Prior to that, Artur Jorge’s side were on a two-game losing run, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Napoli in the Champions League on December 12, five days before losing 1-0 against Benfica, which saw their eight-match unbeaten run in the league come to an end.

Braga now turn their attention to the Primeira Liga, where they are currently fourth in the table, level on 29 points with fifth-placed Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Casa Pia vs Braga Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Braga holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up two wins in the last four meetings between the sides.

Case Pia have picked up one win, which came in November 2022, when they beat Jorge’s men 1-0 at the Estadio Braga Municipal, while the spoils have been shared once.

Braga are unbeaten in their last four Primeira Liga away matches, claiming three wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss at Farense on September 16.

Casa Pia have won league game at the Estadio Pina Manique this season and currently holds the division’s poorest home record, having picked up just five points from six games so far.

Casa Pia vs Braga Prediction

After a rough spell, Braga bounced back against Nacional last time out and will look to carry that momentum into the new year. Home is not where the heart is for Casa Pia, who have struggled to impose themselves at the Estadio Pina Manique this season, and we fancy the bistros claiming all three points in this one.

Prediction: Casa Pia 0-2 Braga

Casa Pia vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the previous four meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Casa Pia have netted just one goal in their last home games in the league)