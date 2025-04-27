Casa Pia vs Estoril Praia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28, 2025

Round 31 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga comes to an end on Monday as Casa Pia host Estoril Praia at the Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior. Os Granos secured a 2-0 victory in December’s reverse fixture against the visitors.

Casa continue to struggle in the season’s run-in, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by AVS at the Estadio do Desportivo das Aves on Saturday. Os Gansos are winless in three games, claiming two points from the last nine available, and have managed one win from their last seven outings since March.

With 41 points from 30 matches, Casa are eighth in the league, two points and a place above Estoril, who dropped all three points last time out in a 2-0 defeat to Braga at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

Ian Cathro’s men have won one of their last seven league matches — losing four — with a 3-0 victory over AVS on April 4 being the exception. However, Estoril will back themselves to win at the Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior, where they are unbeaten in four visits, winning two, since August 2019.

Casa Pia vs Estoril Praia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Estoril have five wins from their last nine meetings with Casa, losing one.

Estoril have won one of their last five Primeira Liga away matches, losing twice, since February.

Casa have won seven of their last 13 home league games, losing twice, since September.

Casa Pia vs Estoril Praia Prediction

With two points separating the two sides in the table, expect them to take the game to each other as they push for a top-half finish. However, Casa should make the most of their home advantage and secure all three points.

Prediction: Casa 2-1 Estoril

Casa Pia vs Estoril Praia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Casa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Estoril’s last 10 matches.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Estoril’s last five games.)

