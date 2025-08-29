Casa Pia vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025 

Casa Pia and Nacional will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round four clash on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the debilitating 4-0 defeat they suffered away to Porto last weekend. They were three goals down at the break, with Borja Sainz, William Gomes and Nehuen Perez scoring a goal each. Sainz completed his brace to wrap up proceedings midway through the second half.
Nacional, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 defeat at home to Sporting Lisbon. They went into the break in the lead through Leo Santos' third-minute strike but were reduced to 10 men when Pablo Ruan was sent off for two bookable offenses. Pedro Goncalves equalized seven minutes into the second half in an eventual second half hat-trick. Conrad Harder also scored in the rout.
The loss left the Funchal outfit in 16th spot in the standings with one point from three games. Casa Pia are 10th on three points.
Casa Pia vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Casa Pia have five wins from the last nine head-to-head games, while Nacional were victorious four times.
- Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Nacional claimed a 3-1 home win.
- The home side on the day is unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games in regulation time (four wins).
- Casa Pia's three league games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Nacional are winless in their last eight league games stretching back to last season (five losses).
Casa Pia vs Nacional Prediction
Casa Pia lost their opening home game of the season to Sporting Lisbon on the opening day of the season. The Rio Maior outfit will be aiming to give their fans a positive result and are the slight pre-game favorites.
Nacional, for their part, were just one position removed from the bottom three last season and another campaign of struggles could be on the cards. They have not won a league game since the second week of April 2025.
Back the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Casa Pia 1-0 Nacional
Casa Pia vs Nacional Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Casa Pia to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals