Casa Pia vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025 

Casa Pia and Nacional will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round four clash on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior.

Ad

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the debilitating 4-0 defeat they suffered away to Porto last weekend. They were three goals down at the break, with Borja Sainz, William Gomes and Nehuen Perez scoring a goal each. Sainz completed his brace to wrap up proceedings midway through the second half.

Nacional, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 defeat at home to Sporting Lisbon. They went into the break in the lead through Leo Santos' third-minute strike but were reduced to 10 men when Pablo Ruan was sent off for two bookable offenses. Pedro Goncalves equalized seven minutes into the second half in an eventual second half hat-trick. Conrad Harder also scored in the rout.

Ad

Trending

The loss left the Funchal outfit in 16th spot in the standings with one point from three games. Casa Pia are 10th on three points.

Casa Pia vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Casa Pia have five wins from the last nine head-to-head games, while Nacional were victorious four times.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Nacional claimed a 3-1 home win.

The home side on the day is unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games in regulation time (four wins).

Casa Pia's three league games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nacional are winless in their last eight league games stretching back to last season (five losses).

Ad

Casa Pia vs Nacional Prediction

Casa Pia lost their opening home game of the season to Sporting Lisbon on the opening day of the season. The Rio Maior outfit will be aiming to give their fans a positive result and are the slight pre-game favorites.

Nacional, for their part, were just one position removed from the bottom three last season and another campaign of struggles could be on the cards. They have not won a league game since the second week of April 2025.

Ad

Back the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-0 Nacional

Casa Pia vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Casa Pia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More