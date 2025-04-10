Casa Pia vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Casa Pia will welcome Porto to Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. The hosts are eighth in the standings with 40 points, the same as seventh-placed Famalicao. Dragões have dropped to fourth place and have 56 points.

Ad

Os Gansos are unbeaten in their two league games after the international break, and after a 2-1 home win over Rio Ave last month, they were held to a goalless draw by Farense last week.

The visitors met archrivals Benfica last week and suffered a 4-1 home loss. Vangelis Pavlidis bagged a hat-trick for Benfica, and Samu Aghehowa scored a consolation goal in the 81st minute.

Casa Pia vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met six times thus far. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording five wins, while one game has ended in a draw.

The hosts have won just one of their last five league games while suffering three losses.

Dragões have seen conclusive results in their last five league games, recording three wins.

Four of the six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors scoring at least two goals in five games.

Casa Pia have lost just one of their last 12 home games in the Primeira Liga. Notably, they have won four of their last five home games.

Porto have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last 10 league games.

Os Gansos have failed to score in two of their three home meetings against the visitors.

Dragões have scored two goals in three of their last five away games in the Primeira Liga.

Ad

Trending

Casa Pia vs Porto Prediction

Os Gansos have an impressive home record this season and have won four of their six league games at home in 2025. After three consecutive losses in March before the international break, they are unbeaten in the last two games, recording one win and playing a draw.

Kiki Silva and Clau Mendes are long-term absentees while Duplexe Tchamba was injured last week and is a major doubt. Ruben Kluivert is back from suspension.

Ad

Dragões suffered a loss last week after two consecutive wins and will look to bounce back here. They have registered three wins and suffered three losses in seven Primeira Liga away games in 2025. They have an unbeaten record in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

Marko Grujic and Vasco Sousa remain sidelined with injuries, while Nehuen Pérez will serve a suspension. William Gomes sprained his ankle earlier this week and will be sidelined for this match.

Ad

While Casa Pia have a good recent home record, the visitors have an unbeaten record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Casa Pia 1-2 Porto

Casa Pia vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More